JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A St. Mary's-based car wash company plans to roll out a Scalp Avenue "spa" experience this fall.
All Washed Up! Auto Spa General Manager Austin Palumbo said the company plans to develop an "express tunnel" operation that will utilize a blend of automated and self-service options to wash, dry and beautify cars.
The business markets a "membership" model that enables customers to move through the tunnel and then use vacuums, towels and other cleaning products as many times as they want for a flat monthly rate, he said.
"For basically the price of two washes – $17.95 a month – you can have unlimited access to the car wash, vacuum your vehicle, use the window cleaner and scent spray as often as you like," Palumbo said.
He said All Washed Up! locations are staffed by employees who prep cars for the wash by wiping off heavy grime and droppings.
The location, at 1119 Scalp Ave., will be the company's sixth in the western half of Pennsylvania.
CCN Real Estate brokered the deal.
Palumbo said they hope to break ground this spring for a fall 2023 opening.
The project is moving through the permit process, Richland Township officials confirmed.
