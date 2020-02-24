An Ashville man was hurt in a one-car rollover crash on Sunday night in Gallitzin Township, state police said Monday.
Justin T. Wyland, 31, was driving south on Coupon Gallitzin Road at around 10:41 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the road, according to a crash report from the state police barracks in Ebensburg. His 2003 Dodge Neon went off the road, rolled over and landed in a nearby yard.
Wyland sustained what the investigating state trooper described as a “suspected minor injury” and was taken by Cresson’s Cambria Alliance EMS to UPMC Altoona. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which happened in unincorporated Coupon, near the intersection of Coupon Gallitzin Road and Walnut Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.