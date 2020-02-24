An Ashville man was hurt in a one-car rollover crash on Sunday night in Gallitzin Township, state police said Monday.

Justin T. Wyland, 31, was driving south on Coupon Gallitzin Road at around 10:41 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the road, according to a crash report from the state police barracks in Ebensburg. His 2003 Dodge Neon went off the road, rolled over and landed in a nearby yard.

Wyland sustained what the investigating state trooper described as a “suspected minor injury” and was taken by Cresson’s Cambria Alliance EMS to UPMC Altoona. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which happened in unincorporated Coupon, near the intersection of Coupon Gallitzin Road and Walnut Street.

