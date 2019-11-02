One person was hospitalized on Saturday morning following what Cambria County 911 dispatchers described as a “car-pedestrian accident.”
The incident occurred at 6:54 a.m. Saturday along state Route 53 on the border between Wilmore and Summerhill Township, according to dispatchers. Portage firefighters, Summerhill Township police and Forest Hills EMS personnel responded to the scene.
The injured person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Information on the nature and severity of his or her injuries was not immediately available.
