Catalytic converters were stolen from two of a Bedford County charter school's vehicles last week, state police said.

The exhaust parts were swiped earlier in May – sometime between May 6 and May 12 – according to investigators in Bedford County.

The parts were taken off of a Ford van and a Hyundai sport utility vehicle, state police said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Bedford state police barracks at 814-623-6133.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

