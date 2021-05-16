Catalytic converters were stolen from two of a Bedford County charter school's vehicles last week, state police said.
The exhaust parts were swiped earlier in May – sometime between May 6 and May 12 – according to investigators in Bedford County.
The parts were taken off of a Ford van and a Hyundai sport utility vehicle, state police said.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Bedford state police barracks at 814-623-6133.
