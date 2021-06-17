One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after the car he was driving struck the back of a slow-moving construction truck on U.S. Route 219 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
The driver was behind the wheel of a southbound Chevrolet Impala near the Jerome exit when he struck the rear of a construction truck with a sign instructing motorists to move to the left lane, township police officer Brian Dail said.
The driver was taken by Conemaugh Township EMS to UPMC Somerset with unknown injuries following the 4:30 p.m. crash. He said the sun was in his eyes, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
