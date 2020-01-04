Four people escaped uninjured when their car caught fire Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, on U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township, authorities said. A Dodge Avenger caught fire at 1:15 p.m. in the southbound lane between the Elton Road exit and the Johnstown Expressway, Richland police said. The driver pulled to the side of the road. Two adults and two children climbed out the vehicle and were not injured, police said. Richland firefighters were on scene to put out the fire and divert traffic.
Car fire in Richland Township
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.