Flashy vehicles will be making their way to downtown Johnstown for Labor Day weekend.
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club will sponsor its 12th annual Crusin’ the Flood City beginning at noon Saturday on city streets.
The car cruise is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles, and will include street rods, turners, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and trucks that will be displayed on the streets around Central Park.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants and a goodie bag will be distributed to the first 50.
Paul Veney, the club’s president, said the show attracts a nice crowd from people attending the Cambria City Ethnic Festival and those who are wanting to see what’s going on in the park area.
“We try to make it a family-oriented event every year,” he said. “We block off Main Street from Market to Franklin, and Locust Street will be blocked off from Market to Franklin. We try to surround the park.”
On average, about 100 to 150 vehicles are on display each year.
“We have all our spaces pretty well filled up,” Veney said.
Along with local vehicles on display, the car show also attracts out-of-state owners from Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia and Ohio.
“We have people who never miss this show,” Veney said.
Unlike other car shows that are held on open parking lots or open fields with the sun beating down all day, Crusin’ the Flood City offers shade under the trees and no dust.
Car owners and those who attend can enjoy sitting in the park and listening to music.
“This is a way to promote downtown, and just for people to get together in the atmosphere of downtown and the park,” Veney said.
All-day music will be provided by a DJ from the gazebo in Central Park.
Food and beverages will be available at downtown restaurants.
There also will be a presentation of the People’s Choice Trophy, a basket raffle, and door prizes will be given out throughout the day.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the 50/50 drawing and all proceeds from the raffle will benefit YWCA Greater Johnstown.
There is no admission fee or registration fee but donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.