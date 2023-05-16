JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – First-term Johnstown City Councilmen Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti, a Democrat, and Charles Arnone, a Republican, won uncontested races in their respective primaries on Tuesday.
Both were first elected in 2019.
Since then, the city has produced budgets that finished in the black each year, acquired millions of dollars in federal funding and hired a new city manager. Johnstown also exited Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities last month after being in it since 1992.
“I honestly believe that Mike and I are doing the job that the population of the city of Johnstown wants and needs. … I think our efforts are easily recognized, and we’d like to continue doing that for the city of Johnstown,” Arnone, owner of TNC’s Lounge and commander of American Legion Post 294, said.
Looking to the future, Capriotti said, “I’m excited to continue working. I think that we have a lot to do. We’ve done some things with our financial position. We’re going to have to really be aware of what we’re doing, and make good fiscal decisions and be fiscally responsible in order to make sure we continue to move the city into better financial shape.”
Other candidates could still get onto the general election ballot by filing as an independent later this summer.
“While I know Chuck and I are unopposed, we’re not totally out of the woods at this point really until August,” Capriotti said.
