JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An uneventful Johnstown City Council primary election season will come to an end on Tuesday.
Two seats are up for grabs this year, but only two candidates – incumbents Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti, a Democrat, and Councilman Charles “Chuck” Arnone, a Republican – entered the race, so there is no suspense regarding the results on Election Day.
Capriotti and Arnone were first elected in 2019.
Arnone pointed to several developments over the past few years – both small and large – that he feels have benefited Johnstown, including hiring a new city manager, exiting Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities, securing millions of dollars in federal funding, holding council workshops on a regular basis, and getting tablets to save on the cost and manpower of printing agendas and other documents.
“We’ve got a lot done over the last four years,” said Arnone, owner of TNC’s Lounge and commander of American Legion Post 294.
He also pointed to work done clarifying and modernizing city laws.
“We worked together tirelessly to get the city charter straightened out,” Arnone said. “That took a tremendous amount of time and effort by myself, and Mike and a couple other people. The people from (the) Act 47 (team) helped us tremendously.”
Capriotti, a former city firefighter and current facility safety manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, was not available for an interview leading up to Election Day. But he did discuss why he is seeking re-election during an interview in March.
“The thing that I enjoy the most is talking with residents and business owners when I’m out and about around town and getting constructive criticism and praise for when we do have good things happening,” Capriotti said weeks ago. “I recognize the importance of being available like that to the public.”
Capriotti, like Arnone, has spoken positively about the city receiving approximately $55 million combined through the American Rescue Plan and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.
The RAISE money will be used to improve the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Main Street.
“I feel like I want to be involved to see some of those things that we started come to fruition,” Capriotti said. “There’s a lot going on. There’s still a lot that needs to be done. Coming out of Act 47 is going to be a juggling act to make sure that we can stay out.”
