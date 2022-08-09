JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Action Partnership of Cambria County’s Early Childhood Programs are looking for representatives to serve on their Head Start and Early Head Start Policy Council.
That group is the governing body of CAPCC’s programs and consists of community members and parents of children enrolled in the offerings.
Typically, meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom or at a central location in the county.
Anyone interested in joining should send his or her name, address, phone number and a brief description of himself or herself, including involvement in similar organizations, to CAPCC Early Childhood Programs, Attention: Jeannette Bracken, 516 Main St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901 or fax the information to 814-539-4943.
The deadline is Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.