Community Action Partnership of Cambria County will host its 5K Super Hero Run at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 beginning at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero.
Activities will be held at the stadium following the race.
Cost is $30 in advance, $35 on race day.
T-shirt pick up will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at CAPCC, 516 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
To register, visit thesuperrun.com or capcc.us.
