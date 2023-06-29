SOMERSET, Pa. – Cresco Labs opened a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday in Somerset.
The multi-state company opened Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary at 250 Stoystown Road in the revamped site of a former video rental store.
The dispensary joins several across the region that previously opened, including two in Johnstown – Beyond/Hello and TruLieve – and AYR Wellness in Indiana.
Sunnyside opened a Washington, Washington County, location this week along with its new Somerset store – the county’s first.
“We’re excited to open the first dispensary in Somerset, as well as expand access to medical marijuana products through a location that’s easily accessible to patients and caregivers in Washington,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Pennsylvania is a core market where we continue to make strategic investments like improving our productivity, opening more dispensaries and broadening access to our bestselling branded portfolio of flower, vapes and concentrates to maintain our number one share.”
