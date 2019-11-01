Superheroes, princesses, ghosts and ghouls all made their way through the streets of Dale Borough on Thursday for an evening of trick-or-treating in celebration of Halloween.
Expected rain showers throughout the day prompted many local municipalities to reschedule trick-or-treat activities for the weekend.
With umbrella in hand, Larry Hauger stood in front of his Dale Borough home passing out a variety of candies ranging from chocolates to bubble gum.
Dale Borough was one of only a few municipalities to still hold trick-or-treat festivities on Thursday.
“It rains almost every year for this,” Hauger said. “But I did it when I was a kid, why shouldn’t the kids around here get the same opportunity. This has been a tradition for ages.
“It’s something for them to do,” he said. “It’s good to keep the tradition going.”
Leonard and Anitta Friedman have lived on Messenger Street in the borough for nearly 50 years. The Dale Borough couple sat on their porch Thursday evening surrounded by illuminated pumpkins and other Halloween decor.
The Friedmans, who participate in trick-or-treat each year, passed out Kit Kats to the area’s youth who braved the evening’s wet weather.
“We just enjoy the children. We enjoy the costumes and we just do it every year,” Anitta Friedman said. “Our children went to the fire hall when they were younger and they always had a good time, but we have more fun than the kids do.”
Leonard Friedman said, “We do it for the kids.”
While the rain may have deterred some in the area from going to door to door Thursday evening, many of the area’s youth still took to the streets
– costumed and in the Halloween spirit.
“Even if it snows, they come,” Anitta Friedman said. “They don’t mind.”
Illyana Darcangelo and Alexis Himes, of East Conemaugh, traveled to Dale to take part in the festivities since trick-or-treating was rescheduled in their area.
The pair of 10-year-olds, dressed as zombie softball players, made their way up and down the streets of the borough, filling up their bags along the way.
“I like candy,” said Darcangelo, whose favorite holiday is Halloween.
Himes shook her head in agreement with her friend.
“I like the candy and dressing up,” she said.
A tornado watch impacting 29 Pennsylvania counties, which included Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset, also made its effect on the area Thursday.
The tornado watch is in effect until midnight Friday.
According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Gresiak, residents in higher elevations also could expect to see some snow flurries early Friday.
“Later on tonight, behind this cold front, parts of the area might actually see some snowflakes,” said Gresiak, via telephone Thursday afternoon.
“The highest ridges conceivable will see a coating of snow later tonight.”
Highs on Friday in the area will break into the low 40s while the day’s low will sink to about 26 degrees. A flurry could be expected early in the morning, otherwise, windy with clouds giving way to some sun throughout the day.
Saturday will be sunny with some clouds. Temperatures for the day will reach 50 degrees, with a low of about 30 degrees.
Sunday’s temperatures are expected to mirror Saturday’s, but be a bit colder. The day’s high will reach the low 40s, with a low of about 30 degrees.
