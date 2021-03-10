A clear divide between incumbents and anti-establishment candidates exists in Johnstown’s municipal elections this year.
Current City Council members Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and David Vitovich, all Democrats, filed petitions to run as of Tuesday’s deadline. Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat, is also seeking reelection.
They are being challenged by a group of candidates known for giving outspoken criticism at public meetings or on social media, and sometimes even in courtrooms, about how the local government operates.
Jeff Hammer is challenging Janakovic for the Democratic nomination for mayor.
Two former council members who were known for taking on the status quo when in office, Charlene Stanton and Dr. Joseph Taranto, have entered the City Council race, both as Republicans after previously being Democrats.
James Stanton, Charlene Stanton’s husband, is seeking election, also as a member of the GOP. John DeBartola, a one-time Democrat, is running for mayor as a Republican.
Meanwhile, from outside of the fray that has defined much of Johnstown politics in recent years, Laura Huchel, a Democrat, has entered the race for City Council.
The mayoral seat and four City Council positions are being contested.
Here is a look at the candidates listed in alphabetical order:
Mayor
John DeBartola is a social worker and activist in the LGBTQ community. He frequently challenges actions taken by local government agencies, including City Council, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Greater Johnstown School District.
Jeff Hammer works for Transparent Energy, which procures third-party energy for retail customers. Throughout his professional career, he has been involved in a variety of sectors, including business, finance, education and nonprofit.
Frank Janakovic is the city’s two-term mayor. He is the co-founder of Alternative Community Resource Program, a nonprofit that works to provide programs and treatment for children and families to address emotional, behavioral and academic issues.
Johnstown City Council
Ricky Britt, a leader with The Redeemed Men of God and deacon, first joined City Council after winning election in 2017. He comes from a career in law enforcement that included working as a special deputy sheriff.
Laura Huchel graduated from Princeton University. She is involved with Vision Together 2025, the Johnstown Planning Commission, the Gallery on Gazebo board and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
The Rev. Sylvia King, pastor at Christ Centered Community Church, has been active with numerous local organizations, including the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, NAACP Johnstown Chapter and Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods Association. She is a first-term councilwoman.
Marie Mock has been on City Council for three terms. She is an assistant vice president with AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services and a leader in the West End Improvement Group.
Charlene Stanton previously spent one term as a member of City Council. Her volunteer work includes being involved with Roxbury’s Christmas decoration contest and organizing a pro-police rally in 2020.
James Stanton served in both the Navy and the Pennsylvania National Guard. He currently works as a certified dialysis technician and provides pet therapy for residents of a local nursing home.
Dr. Joseph Taranto’s governmental career includes being appointed to a City Council seat in 2013 and chairing the Johnstown Housing Authority board of directors. He is a chiropractor.
David Vitovich retired after being employed for more than three decades in the city’s public works department. He is seeking a third term on City Council.
