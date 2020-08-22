The 2020 United States Census will almost certainly show that the large-scale, decades-long population loss in Johnstown and Cambria County continued unabated during the 2010s.
In a precursor of that news, the Census Bureau recently reported that the county’s population slid from 143,679 (Census)/143,695 (base estimate) in 2010 to an unofficial 130,192 on July 1, 2019. That 9.4% drop, if maintained through the ongoing official nationwide head count, would be the second-largest decline in Cambria County’s two-century history, surpassed only by an 11% loss in the 1990s.
The county, which is considered the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area, has been among the nation’s five fastest-shrinking MSAs during the 2010s. Projections indicate Cambria declined much more so than even its neighboring counties did during the same time period: Somerset (-5.5%), Bedford (-3.8%), Blair (-4.1%), Clearfield (-2.9%), Indiana (-5.4%) and Westmoreland (-4.5%) – with Centre, home of Penn State University, growing by 5.4%.
A recent USA Today article – from 24/7 Wall Street, a content provider – attributed the decline to a combination of high migration and low birthrate. Using Cambria’s current 130,192 population number as a baseline, more than 8,800 people left the county from 2010 through 2019. About 4,700 more deaths than births occurred during the same time.
“This likely indicates the population is an older one, and that many younger people are not staying in Johnstown to start their families,” wrote Grant Suneson, author of the list that named Johnstown the 17th-most-expensive place to move to. “Overall, Johnstown’s population fell by 9.4% during that time, a greater decline than in all but one other metro area.”
Meanwhile, the city proper went from 20,978 in the 2010 Census to an estimated 19,195 in 2019, an 8.5% decline. Johnstown’s drain of people has been so perpetual and devastating that an official loss of such size for the 2010s would actually be the smallest drop percentage-wise since the population reduced by 5.2% in the 1950s.
With those trends continuing, the city’s and county’s totals will likely be under 19,000 and 130,000, respectively, next year, mere shells of the mid-20th century heyday when more than 66,000 people called Johnstown home and upward of 210,000 lived in Cambria County.
Not a new problem
Each generation, since the decline started, has developed master plans, formed groups to promote the region and proclaimed that their efforts, unlike past attempts, would reverse the population plummet.
But none have been successful in ridding Johnstown and Cambria County of the Rust Belt disease.
One-third of residents in the city proper live in poverty. Unemployment is consistently higher than state and national rates. Johnstown has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992. The 24/7 Wall Street corporation – which produces news reports based on data analysis – has ranked Johnstown the poorest city in the state multiple times, most recently last week, and even the seventh-poorest city in the United States overall.
Waves of different drugs have cut through the region, with opioids in recent years and now meth on the rise. Cambria usually ranks in the bottom 10% of overall health among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute study.
More than 800 vacant properties – many of which are dangerous blighted eyesores – are in Johnstown itself, although that total has dropped significantly, from once in excess of 1,000, thanks to efforts by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, city, county, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 1889 Foundation and private donors in recent years. Much of the infrastructure is aging.
So what’s different now?
Leaders of the effort to revitalize the city and county often point to several factors, including a cooperative spirit between organizations that they feel did not always exist in the past, an effort to make the downtown a hub for small businesses and entertainment, and marketing of the region as a tourist destination for history and outdoors recreation.
“The city has been steadily losing population over the last several decades and the only way to stabilize population loss is by improving our local community with new businesses, jobs, retail, services, etc.,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “We need to replicate the positives here in our city that is attracting our residents to other areas. And we can succeed by continuing to work together and uniting resources, with a shared vision of the future of what we want our city to be for both current and future residents.
“We collectively need to improve the marketing of our rich regional assets to those future residents – a right-sized community like Johnstown, with many services and assets found in bigger cities but more affordable and less traffic.”
So, what can be done?
In October 2015, a group of civic leaders announced the formation of Vision 2025, now known as Vision Together 2025, an organization dedicated to improving the region through developing a vibrant and open local economy, life-sustaining landscapes and a strong sense of community.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries, Conemaugh Health System, City of Johnstown, The Tribune-Democrat, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Crown American, Cambria-Rowe Business College, Concurrent Technologies Corp., JWF Industries and others played a role in beginning what they hoped would develop into an effective grassroots organization.
Under the Vision Together 2025 umbrella, work has been done to promote the area, organize nonprofit efforts and develop business opportunities.
“I think we have to continue on the path of what Vision Together’s doing by not only showcasing our outdoor activities – and this is an outdoorsy town – but also showcasing the talent we have here in our kids,” said Bill Polacek, owner of JWF Industries and a Vision leader. “The colleges and the trade schools are second to none.”
Anecdotally, Polacek senses there is more interest among young people to remain in the local area than there was in the past.
“In the last few years, I’ve seen where kids want to stay here in this community,” Polacek said. “There are jobs here. That’s just been in the last two to three years. Before, even if there were some jobs here, kids just automatically had the mindset of, ‘I’m going to graduate from high school, or graduate from a trade school, or college’ – and just leave because they didn’t feel they had a future here.”
Noah Glattke, a 21-year-old Geistown resident, personifies Polacek’s assessment.
“When I went to college (at Robert Morris University), back in 2017, I never wanted to come back to Johnstown and Cambria County,” Glattke said. “I figured I’d go to school and then find a job somewhere else and leave. It’s easy to sit around and complain about Johnstown when you’re in Johnstown. But, once you leave, you kind of do miss it. Sure, you miss the stupid stuff like the Inclined Plane, or Coney Island hot dogs or Galliker’s iced tea, but the truth is, in this area, it’s the people that make this area so great.”
Glattke is scheduled to return to Robert Morris in less than two weeks and graduate in December.
“I don’t want to go back because I’m falling in love with Johnstown again,” Glattke said.
Role of ‘demographics’
In terms of economic development, Johnstown Area Regional Industries has made more than $3 million in small business micro-loans during the 2010s.
The goal is to provide financing to grow those endeavors that would lead to job creation. JARI President and CEO Linda Thomson said the loans have “really been helping to make sure that we have the right environment for entrepreneurs.”
JARI has also continued work to attract larger international metals manufacturing, defense contracting and technology companies to the region – as highlighted during the annual Showcase for Commerce.
“We also continue to be very globally focused, but also not forget that we can grow within as well,” Thomson said.
Developing new business is a challenge for communities throughout Pennsylvania, which has lagged in population, growing only 0.8% in the 2010s so far, compared to 6.9% for the nation as a whole.
“We’re not alone, and we’re working with other communities as well who are in the same boat,” Thomson said. “People do look at demographics for looking at their marketplace. And they also look at the demographics relative to workforce.
“So there are a couple ways we have to make sure that we understand the characteristics of those demographics the best we can to market the best we can for the region.”
Old town, new ‘Vision’?
Several small businesses have opened in the downtown, just within the past few years, including Primo’s Pizza, Lambcakes, Stone Bridge Brewing, Balance Restaurant and Beyond Hello, while the once-vacant and rundown former Lincoln Center, located at 416 Main Street, has been remodeled by the JRA and is now near maximum occupancy.
“I’m always an optimist, but I think there are so many positive things happening,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said. “Especially prior to COVID, there were so many new businesses starting up. There are a lot of smart and engaged people, through Vision, through the county and just working on studying housing and what housing would attract people to our region, and really pushing the natural resources.”
When not navigating a pandemic, the central business district is home to a variety of events, including Taste & Tour, the annual Christmas tree celebrations, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, Thunder in the Valley and the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament.
“They’re trying down there,” Glattke said. “They’re trying to get things going. They’re trying to make it better for businesses to open. … We have to keep growing the atmosphere downtown. They’re trying down there. They’re trying to make it a better atmosphere. I think we just have to keep growing on that.”
Plans are also being developed to revive old amenities, such as the State Theater and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association-owned train station, which will soon be home to the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America’s national headquarters. A similar effort led to the former Cambria Iron Company’s Lower Works being converted for modern purposes, including as a location for the Center for Metal Arts.
“If we focus real hard, we can revitalize the downtown, maybe Cambria City, the Lower Works,” JAHA President Richard Burkert said. “But preserving the wonderful and historical architecture character of boom-time Johnstown gets very difficult indeed. The city was built for a much larger population, so we’ve had to prioritize. I think everybody has.”
Touting outdoor ‘amenities’
Local business has always been interconnected with the surrounding natural environment. Coal provided the energy to make the steel. Water came from the three rivers.
But, in the past, industry destroyed nature, creating air pollution, seemingly endless acres of dead tree trunks on the rolling hillsides and foul-smelling orange water flowing through the valley.
Nowadays, though, the region is utilizing those assets and promoting the Johnstown area as a destination for outdoor recreation – with miles of trails, whitewater and flat water paddling opportunities and camping. Residents and visitors can now ride mountain bikes on the Inclined Plane hillside, participate in the Stonycreek Rendezvous, float on tubes and hike for miles on trails.
“We’re really starting to offer a pretty diverse spectrum of outdoor opportunities to people,” said Mike Cook, president of the Benscreek Canoe Club, which organizes the annual rendezvous.
The outdoor activities provided a personal incentive for Cook, who designed the Inclined Plane bike trail, to stay in the region.
“I would have looked at moving out of the area if I didn’t get into whitewater kayaking,” Cook said. “That’s one of the things, along with my wife, that really kept me here. Overall, we’re really just laying the foundation for this stuff now. It’s really in its infancy. I think we’re going to see a huge explosion as more attention gets drawn to it.”
Cook thinks outdoor recreation will be an important attraction in any attempt to make Johnstown a more livable place.
“Whenever you’re looking at trying to keep younger people in an area, one of the things that they look at – whenever they’re buying a home or looking to start a career – is what type of quality-of-life amenities does that area offer,” he said.
‘Impacts’: Dollars, representation
Even with development of outdoor recreation, events in downtown and new small businesses, the anticipated loss of approximately 2,000 city residents and 14,000 people in the county, according to 2020 Census projections, will come as a hard black-and-white statistical reality that feeds into the narrative of a steel mill town that has been dying the same slow death for decades.
And there will be serious repercussions.
Cambria will drop to fifth-class county status – down from fourth – after having a population below 145,000 for two consecutive Census counts.
“There will definitely be impacts,” Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “We will lose a row office, at least one. Jury’s still out on that whether it’s one or two, but we will definitely lose at least one, which obviously impacts, not necessarily the service that is provided. But, if two of those offices that are currently one and one are now two it’s definitely a difference to the service.”
Significantly less federal and state funding will likely be available for a city and county that often relies on grants for projects, including for infrastructure, education, recreation and medical care, because population factors into those dispersement calculations.
Politically, lines will be redrawn for state Senate and House seats, along with congressional districts, based on the 2020 Census. In general, less population means less influence in those matters.
“I think No. 1, the impact it can have is if you’re losing population, then it hurts for federal funding, for state funding,” Polacek said. “It affects the change of leadership on both the state and federal levels, because it keeps changing the lines when the population shifts. And the other obvious one is when you’re trying to attract companies to the community, they’re going to want to know there’s a steady population to be able to garner employment.”
The political influence might wane even further if Pennsylvania loses a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, dropping from 18 to 17.
“The smaller the delegation, I think, there is some reduction in your reach because you have fewer people serving on committees, and, as a result of that, fewer people that are likely to be chairs of committees,” said Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. “It literally, over time, reduces the impact.”
Importance of Census
With large projected losses, the importance of filling out a Census form is magnified, according to local officials and others involved in the process.
“It’s really important to answer the Census because – if you don’t – it makes it appear like it’s declining even more than it actually is,” said Shanna Murphy Sosko, a Cambria County Planning Commission community development planner and member of the Census Complete Count Committee in Cambria County.
“We know for sure, yeah, it declined. But if we don’t have an accurate account of people it could be misleading because then there are people that are here and they’re not getting counted. And we need everybody counted because if we’re already losing, then you would lose even more even though there’s people there that aren’t being counted.”
So far, 67.9% of Cambria County residents have self-reported, which is about in line with 67% statewide and ahead of the national rate of 64.1%. Johnstown lags far behind at 49.6%. Other local rates are: Somerset (64.6%), Bedford (66.3%), Blair (70.4%), Clearfield (62.8%), Indiana (64%), Westmoreland (71.5%) and Centre (64.4 %).
The numbers from the 2020 Census will remain the fixed official totals for a decade regardless of what actual population changes may occur before 2030.
