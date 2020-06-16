CamTran employees rallied Tuesday for hazard pay and improvements to their working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cambria County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have remained at 61 cases since Saturday.
However, CamTran workers said that in April an employee was one of those who contracted the illness. They still don’t know who it was or what position they held at the company.
The company’s administration said it would be a violation of federal privacy laws to identify the person.
Despite the instance of COVID-19 among them, and despite CamTran receiving more than $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief, CamTran’s administration has been unwilling to sit down to negotiate hazard pay, according to the employees’ union representatives.
CamTran employees are members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1279-Johnstown.
Less than a dozen of the union’s 88 members rallied Tuesday. Many could not protest because they were working, union leadership said. Those who protested did so during their time off, said driver Mike Walters.
Walters has been a CamTran driver for 26 years. His first daily bus departure is at 5:25 a.m.
“My wife has been a nervous wreck because I could be bringing the virus home. My daughter, who is in the medical field, isn’t allowed around us because of my job. I don’t think we are asking the company for as much as they are asking from us,” he said.
The union is asking for hazard pay 1.5 times the regular rate, which would take effect retroactively to Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration March 16.
Ray Greaves, ATU International vice president, represented the local union during contract negotiations less than a month ago.
“I am here today representing one of our smaller locals that has one of the bigger fights,” he said. “Local 1279 has been in a fight with CamTran for over a year now. They just got a one-year contract done because the company wanted to get something done quickly.
“We worked with them. But we’ve been asking them for hazard pay, for better security for operators during the pandemic. We haven’t gotten that.”
As of July 1, a 2.5% pay increase goes into effect. There is no hazard pay.
CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll, who was on the other side of contract negotiations, provided the pay rates under that contract.
At the low end of the pay scale, a service person will earn $16.86 an hour starting July 1, or more than $35,000 per year. At the high end, a master technician will earn $27.22 an hour, or $56,626 per year. Rural bus operators are set to earn $22.23 per hour, or $46,243 per year, and urban operators are set to earn $25.33 per hour, or $52,682 per year.
If hazard pay at 1.5 times the regular rate were added, the hourly rate for a service person would be $25.29. For a master technician, it would be $40.84.
A rural operator would earn $33.35 an hour and an urban operator would earn $37.99 per hour.
Lucey-Noll said the unknown factor is how long hazard pay would last.
If it were in effect for a year, a service person would earn $52,607 and a master technician would earn $84,939. Rural bus operators would earn $69,365 per year and urban operators would earn $79,023, according to the administration.
Lucey-Noll confirmed that CamTran received $4.5 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
But she said it’s not a windfall.
“We have revenue streams from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the lottery ... there’s a whole lot of streams of revenue that come in. But it’s not a windfall. If anything, it’s a lifeline,” she said.
She supported her position against hazard pay by referencing projections that the state is expecting a budget deficit of billions of dollars lost because of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is causing a lot of issues for the state, where we get funding from. We plan to use the CARES Act funding on capital projects for social distancing as well as operating expenses,” she said.
However, employees said they’ve not seen significant safety improvements being made.
Kelly Balog was at the rally wearing a mask she purchased herself. She has been a CamTran driver for 18 years.
“Every mask I’ve had to buy myself because they gave us one mask,” she said. “I take my clothes off in the cellar and take a shower when I get home before I eat with my family.”
The union members are also are asking for improved ventilation systems in the buses. Without them, they said, Plexiglas barriers don’t protect the drivers.
