JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Cambria County judge has ruled in favor of Cambria County Transit Authority, overturning a state Office of Open Records order that CamTran turn over records to local activist John DeBartola.
In a 15-page decision issued Tuesday, President Judge Patrick Kiniry ruled the state office erred and that its findings were “not supported by substantial evidence” when it ruled against CamTran.
“The Cambria County Transit Authority is not required to take any further action in regards to provident records to (DeBartola),” the court paper concludes.
DeBartola’s Right-to-Know request for documents related to the four components of a multi-million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
The City of Johnstown, CamTran and Johnstown Area Heritage Association are working together with plans to improve four key areas of downtown transportation: the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, CamTran’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street corridor.
DeBartola had originally filed identical Right-to-Know requests with both the city and CamTran. Both entities denied the request and he appealed both to the Office of Open Records. The state ruled in favor of the city, but against CamTran, saying, in part, the transit authority didn’t show it looked hard enough for the documents it claimed it didn’t have.
In his decision, Kiniry referred to a sworn affidavit by CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll, saying the three organizations were working together but all the funding came through the city, which held the grant documents.
Kiniry ruled the affidavit testimony was credible and “enough to satisfy CamTran’s evidentiary burden of demonstrating the non-existence of lack of possession of the record in question.”
The document goes on to say it was DeBartola’s responsibility to show evidence that CamTran “committed bad faith.”
On another point, Kiniry found no evidence that JAHA was doing work under contract with CamTran, which could have made the nonprofit a de facto government agency and subject to the Right-to-Know Law.
Finally, the judge disagreed with DeBartola’s assertion that meetings between executives of CamTran, the city, JAHA the Federal Transit Authority should have been subject to the state Open Meetings Law, known as the Sunshine Act. Kiniry pointed out the Sunshine Act only applies to meetings with a quorum of a public agency’s governing board and that no board members were part of those meetings.
Contacted Wednesday, Lucey-Noll said, “The judge ruled in our favor. It confirms we were following the Right-to-Know process.”
In an email to The Tribune-Democrat and a Facebook post, DeBartola said, “I’m disappointed in the decision.”
He said CamTran should have shown what steps were taken to determine the authority did not have the records.
“Where’s the transparency?” he asks.
He also asked how JAHA could receive grant funding if it is not a government agency.
