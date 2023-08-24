CamTran will provide fixed route bus service to the American Legion County Fair in Ebensburg Sept. 5 to 9.
Rural routes include 30, 31 and 33 Sept. 5 through Sept. 8, and route 30, 34 and 35 on Sept. 9.
Information: 800-252-3889.
Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 9:04 pm
