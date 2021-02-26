In addition to renewing its own existence for another 50 years, Cambria County Transit Authority marked another milestone during Friday’s meeting.
“One year ago today, we actually sent out our first (Centers for Disease Control) poster to our employees and our customers about COVID-19,” Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said during her report to the authority members.
She thanked the CamTran staff for support and hard work to keep the customers and facilities safe.
Earlier in the meeting, authority members unanimously approved a 50-year extension of the authority’s articles of incorporation. The action was required after the Cambria County commissioners approved the extension earlier this month. The current articles were set to expire in 2026.
With the extension, CamTran can continue serving the county through 2076, which will be 100 years after the transit authority took over what was Johnstown Traction Co. Tom Gramling, financial committee chairman, thanked Josh Yoder, assistant executive director, and his staff for completing the renewal documents.
After the meeting, Yoder outlined the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CamTran has instituted nightly cleaning for all buses and has employees wipe down high-contact areas during each route. The vehicles are “fogged” as part of the nightly cleanings to kill additional organisms.
Although the Joe Biden administration has now mandated mask-wearing for all public transportation, CamTran issued its “no mask, no ride” mandate on April 13, Yoder said.
All buses now have Plexiglas barriers around the driver, and urban buses have been equipped with ion electronic air cleaners. Price quotes are being collected for similar air filtration systems on the rural bus fleet.
“We have been very safety-minded in regard to COVID-19,” Yoder said. “I am proud of the fact that we have gone above and beyond to keep our employees safe and keep our valued customers safe.”
Yoder represents CamTran on the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 task force, working with emergency management, health care and social organizations.
CamTran’s buses are in the pool of resources the task force has mustered to respond to the pandemic and prepare for vaccine distribution.
The system’s Reserve-A-Ride service is providing free transportation for anybody who is going for a vaccine. Reservations are required before 2 p.m. the business day before a scheduled vaccination. Information can be obtained by calling 1-800-252-3889.
As more vaccine becomes available, the system’s urban buses would be ready to bring people to mass vaccination clinics or even serve as mobile vaccine sites, Yoder said.
“They would be taken out into communities and it would be staged at a convenient location,” Yoder said. “People could get their vaccine on the bus.”
In other matters at Friday’s meeting, Lucey-Noll noted that the Inclined Plane project continues and bids for car restoration work will be advertised in early March.
