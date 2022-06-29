With more compressed natural gas vehicles on the road, first responders need to understand how to handle accidents involving CNG-powered vehicles.
About a dozen Johnstown firefighters turned out for first responder training Wednesday at CamTran headquarters, 502 Maple Avenue in the city’s Woodvale section.
The classroom training equips police and firefighters with the knowledge to handle compressed natural gas emergencies.
“Any time we can empower them, it makes their job a ton easier and makes our customers safer,” said Robert Johnson, CamTran director of safety, security and risk management.
Johnny Neal, manager of safety at Trillium CNG, led the session.
Compressed natural gas is gaseous and is touted as a cheaper, cleaner alternative to gasoline and diesel fuel.
“Basically, they need to know how to react if there is a fire,” Neal said.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said there have been no fires on CNG CamTran buses since the Maple Avenue fueling station opened in 2017.
“We’ve had some minor accidents in town, but nothing of any significance,” he said.
CamTran operates with 73 vehicles, 41 of which are powered by compressed natural gas, Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said.
Much of the funding came through PennDOT.
CamTran hopes to have an entire fleet of compressed natural gas vehicles, Lucey-Noll said.
“It’s our commitment to alternative fuels,” she said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
