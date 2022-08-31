A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
There will be no CamTran bus service on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Regular scheduled bus service will resume on Tuesday.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.