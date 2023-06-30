Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 10:27 pm
There will be no CamTran bus service on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Regular scheduled bus service will continue on Wednesday.
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.