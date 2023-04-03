Some passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
There will be no CamTran bus service on Sunday (April 9) due to the Easter holiday.
Regular bus hours will resume Monday.April 10
