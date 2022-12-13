JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There will be no CamTran bus service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Information: 814-535-5526 for urban routes and 1-800-252-3889 for rural routes.
