JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There will be no CamTran bus service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Information: 814-535-5526 for urban routes and 1-800-252-3889 for rural routes.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you