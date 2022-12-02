Cambria County Transit Authority, like many public transportation providers across the country, is experiencing a shortage of drivers.
CamTran has 73 drivers’ positions.
There are currently seven vacancies, meaning 9.6% of the total are not staffed, according to numbers provided by Tabatha Johnson, the organization’s chief human resources officer.
The shortage is most noticeable on rural routes, where four out of 26 positions are vacant, a 15.4% shortage. For the urban routes in Johnstown, three out of the available 47 spots are not filled, creating a 6.4% shortfall.
“The shortage is because of competing with everyone else out there,” CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said during an interview after the board’s meeting on Friday morning. “You see every transportation business, the trucking companies are saying ‘drivers wanted.’ ”
Having fewer drivers has required CamTran to make priority-based decisions in regards to its reserve-a-ride scheduling, where riders call in advance to set up personal transportation for purposes such as getting to medical appointments. Fixed-route schedules have not been scaled back, even during the close-down phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when many essential personnel, including employees at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, cafeteria workers and store clerks, frequently rode.
Ridership on fixed routes is down almost 30% from pre-COVID numbers, but up 15% year-to-date from 2022, Lucey-Noll said.
CamTran is working to fill the spots that pay a starting wage of $20.06 per hour for urban part-time bus operators running Johnstown’s fixed routes and $17.60 for rural part-time bus operators, which include Ebensburg fixed routes, paratransit and reserve-a-ride.
The authority has attempted to attract drivers by advertising on its buses, holding a mobile job fair, offering a referral bonus, marketing on social media and providing information at camtranbus.com/about/employment-openings. Lucey-Noll said CamTran is looking for people with “customer service skills first” who want to be trained.
“Our goal is to try to get back up to speed here,” she said.
“We’re very close to getting back to our full complement number and starting the same with part-timers.”
CamTran is not alone.
This summer, TransitCenter, a nonprofit that works to improve public transportation, issued a report titled “Bus Operators in Crisis.” The organization pointed to several reasons for the changes, including the pandemic dropping ridership, wages not keeping up with the cost of living, operator assaults, rigid scheduling and drivers retiring with less applicants coming behind them for the open positions.
“The crisis has spared few agencies,” according to the report. “In a February 2022 APTA (American Public Transportation Association) survey of 117 transit agencies of all sizes, 71% reported that they have either had to cut service or delay service increases because of worker shortfalls.”
“More than nine in ten public transit agencies stated that they are having difficulty hiring new employees, and that bus operations positions are the most difficult to fill. and nearly two-thirds of transit agencies indicated that they are having difficulty retaining employees. Shortfalls are impacting agencies across the country, both big and small.”
TransitCenter proposed several solutions:
• Attracting new applicants
• Improving hiring processes
• Providing competitive compensation
• Improving employee facilities
• Supporting people in their careers and lives
• Emphasizing operator safety
• Offering scheduling flexibility
• Listening to operators
“The end of COVID-19 will not bring the end of operator shortfalls; they will persist unless agencies address core issues with the job,” the report summarized. “To begin ending operator shortfalls, the transit industry as a whole must recognize the vital role that operators play and work to increase the attractiveness of the position. Transit operators are the backbone of the transit industry; they must be held in esteem and dealt with fairly if we wish to see a thriving transit industry.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/dave_sutor” target=”_blank”}@Dave_Sutor{/a}.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.