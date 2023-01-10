JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – CamTran officials are encouraging everyone to join them in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CamTran has been committed to human trafficking awareness since the creation of a PennDOT training program in March 2017, officials there said in a press release.
Through CamTran’s participation in the Cambria County Human Trafficking Task Force, all of its employees have been trained on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and how to report it.
If a person is being trafficked or in an unsafe situation, CamTran buses act as safe zones. All that person needs to do is alert a bus operator, and a member of CamTran staff or the authorities will be there to help, the press release said.
“We are proud to participate in this year’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on (Wednesday) by wearing blue to bring awareness to this cause,” the press release said.
The campaign is promoted across social media with the hashtag #wearblueday with photos showing people wearing blue in support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.