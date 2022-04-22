Rehabilitation work on the historic Johnstown Inclined Plane is on schedule, said Rose Lucey-Noll, Cambria County Transit Authority executive director.
“The Inclined Plane rehabilitation project is up and going, track ties are being replaced,” she said. “There’s been a lot of media footage (of the Inclined Plane work) and drone photography and all kinds of footage. It’s pretty cool that the community is involved in it, and it’s going very well.”
In addition to track tie replacement, work is underway to stabilize the hillside, she said.
The CamTran Board of Directors ratified several payments Friday that were made in March, when contractors began working on the Inclined Plane.
The board ratified payment of $926,638 to Mosites Construction and Development as well as a payment of $15,408 to Plant Services Group. A payment of $42,525 was ratified for Schultheis Electric.
Those payments are part of contracts approved last August for the $15.6 million Inclined Plane rehabilitation.
“Everything is on schedule, so far so good,” Lucey-Noll said.
If work continues on schedule, the Inclined Plane would reopen to visitors by late spring 2023.
In her report to the board, Lucey-Knoll said CamTran bus ridership is up.
“Ridership is up 3% from last March and Reserve-A-Ride program that picks up and returns passengers at their door is up 6% – that’s not back to pre-COVID numbers, but we are doing well,” she said.
Lucey Noll said CamTran passed its most recent quarterly audit without issues.
“Even through COVID, people have continued to work, get people to where they need to go and keep up with requirements,” she said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
