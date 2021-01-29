CamTran is honoring the late civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who is credited with helping to end racial segregation on public transportation.
On Thursday – Parks’ birthday – CamTran will roll out buses featuring Parks’ picture, with a special message: “Happy Birthday, Ms. Rosa Parks!”
“She is an important figure in history,” said Josh Yoder, assistant executive director and chief operating officer at the Cambria County Transit Authority.
Parks’ image on the buses’ exterior, will remain throughout February – Black History Month – and March.
On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks, then 42, sat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus. Due to aching feet, she refused to give her seat to a white passenger. Even backlash from the bus operator, did not cause her to move.
Parks was arrested, sparking a boycott of the Montgomery public transit system, as Blacks declined public transportation for one year.
Black passengers made up 75% of the system’s riders. According to Afro.com, Montgomery’s bus line lost $3,000 per day during the boycott, which ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional.
Parks became a leader of the Civil Rights Movement, working with Martin Luther King Jr. and other contemporaries.
A native of Tuskegee, Alabama, she died Oct. 24, 2005, in Detroit at the age of 92.
Knowing your passengers
Yoder said Parks’ bus experience reflects his “responsibility to help riders get home without problems from CamTran.”
Prior to COVID-19, CamTran’s ridership was 1.1 million a year in a county with an estimated population of 130,000.
“When a rider gets on the bus, it is recorded,” he said.
When it comes to rider issues, Yoder sees bus operators are the first line of defense.
“Bus operators get to know if riders are heading to work, or the rider’s hang-out place,” he said.
Yoder’ said when he visits the downtown Johnstown bus station, he often hears stories about the devotion of bus operators from regular riders. He likes seeing riders smile and say, “That’s my driver.”
“I knew a (now retired) bus operator who had seniority,” Yoder said. “The guy added an extra hour to his day by staying on the route he had.
“One day I asked him why. He said, ‘Because they’re my guys.’ ”
Those encounters, make Yoder reflect on the bus operator who Parks encountered in 1955.
“The bus operator knew nothing about Ms. Parks,” Yoder said. “Not her name or where she was headed. He focused on her paying the fare and her leaving a seat.”
‘Needs are being met’
Yoder admits that he has not faced segregation or discrimination, but said he has seen racism around him.
Yoder grew up in Blough, a rural community in Somerset County. In high school, he earned a football scholarship to Clarion University, where for the first time he had a large number of Black friends.
He recalled meeting up during Christmas break with his high school friends.
“I told them about my college teammates from New Jersey and Florida,” Yoder said. “I also shared about the African prince who resided on my dorm floor.”
It wasn’t long before Yoder noticed his friends’ tone and nature toward him change.
“Once I got out of the norm and had a different life experience, my friends did not think I was the same Josh,” he said.
Yoder recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with CamTran. He continues to hear what riders, the general public and outside entities have to say about the company.
If Parks were alive today, what would he like her to say about being a senior riding CamTran?
“ ‘My needs are being met’,” Yoder said, and: “ ‘I do get a “hello” from the bus operator.’ ”
