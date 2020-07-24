An East Hills loop bus route and new service along lower Eisenhower Boulevard are among considerations in a plan to tweak CamTran services next year.
Josh Yoder, chief operations officer, updated Cambria County Transit Authority members at Friday’s board meeting.
He and CamTran staff have been working on the plan with experts from Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates.
The idea is to improve public transit services in areas where it is lacking, he said.
“We obviously have heard from our customers of their transit needs – getting to work and doctors and getting groceries,” Yoder said during the board meeting.
He and the consultants will be seeking public input in the coming weeks through social media and other methods. Plans include virtual public hearings and call-in opportunities.
“We are doing that so we can get as much feedback as possible to put the best product out there,” Yoder said. “We are also going to be reaching out to the social service agencies to identify what the needs of their customers are.”
A circular East Hills route, which Yoder said would be similar to the CamTran’s downtown shuttle, would allow riders to travel between The Galleria area, Walmart and Scalp Avenue businesses without returning to the downtown Transit Center.
In addition, CamTran has heard there is interest in extending service down to the Pediatric Care Specialists complex, at 865 Eisenhower Blvd.
“The end goal is to put an improved product on the streets for our customers and our bus drivers by improving service throughout the county,” Yoder said.
In other business, the CamTran board approved a federally mandated safety plan that addresses hazards across the operation from the offices and maintenance bays to the bus routes and passenger facilities.
It also provides incentives to encourage employees to report possible safety hazards, Yoder said.
