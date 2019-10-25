CamTran driver John Geiser says he missed most of his kids games this summer, frequently required to work six days a week due to staffing shortages.
"We have drivers working seven days a week," Geiser told the Cambria County Transit Authority board on Friday. "These guys are tired."
Although new drivers are being hired, Geiser said he thinks the training process has been rushed.
"We've never had so many drivers who were inexperienced," he said. "They are being pushed through, trying to get them through."
"There are a lot of problems out there," drivers' union President Jeff Hritz told the authority members. "Morale is very low."
Hritz and Geiser both said they look forward to a union-management meeting on Tuesday to discuss staffing issues and training new drivers.
"We just want to work together to get all these problems solved," Hritz said. "We want everybody working on the same page to make it a better place."
Geiser said, "I am hopeful we can get things worked out."
CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said she is looking forward to Tuesday's session to address some of the issues.
While she acknowledges it has been difficult to fill driver vacancies, Lucey-Noll stressed CamTran is not creating an unreasonable work schedule.
"We are following PennDOT rules and regulations when it comes to hours of work," she said after the meeting. "We are in compliance with that.
"Country-wide, people are having trouble finding drivers," Lucey-Noll continued. "That is our issue. We have had a lot of retirements."
Two drivers recently joined the staff and five more are in training, she said, adding that the training schedule has not changed.
"We didn't release anyone (to start driving) early," she said. "It is a six- to eight-week process for our training."
In other matters, the board extended Lucy-Noll's contract for another year with a 2% raise, putting her salary at $98,742 a year.
"I'm glad the board had the confidence in me to extend the contract," she said.
