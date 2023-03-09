Local advocate John DeBartola’s apparent win from the state Office of Open Records has been tossed back into court by a CamTran appeal.
The office upheld DeBartola’s Right-to-Know request for documents related to the four components of a multi-million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
The City of Johnstown, CamTran and Johnstown Area Heritage Association are working together with plans to improve four key areas of downtown transportation: the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, CamTran’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johns-town’s Main Street corridor.
CamTran had denied the request, stating that the City of Johnstown was the official grant recipient and responsible for the records.
The Office of Open Records ruled in DeBartola’s favor, saying CamTran leaders, essentially, didn’t show they had worked hard enough to locate the records. The ruling cited a previous open records case, in which a judge ruled, “As part of a good faith search, the (agency’s) open records officer has a duty to advise all custodians of potentially responsive records about the request, and to obtain all potentially responsive records from those in possession.”
CamTran’s petition claims the open records office did not hold any hearings on the appeal and asked the court to either uphold CamTran’s denial or require hearings on DeBartola’s appeal.
DeBartola said he filed identical Right-to-Know requests with both the city and CamTran. Each responded that the other one had the documents. He appealed both denials, and the city’s was upheld by the open records office.
“It’s ping-pong diplomacy,” he said.
“They are all pointing fingers.”
Reached at home Thursday evening, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll insisted the RAISE grant documents were received by the city based on the city’s application.
“They have the official grant application,” she said. “We just got a copy of that.”
DeBartola, who attends most CamTran meetings, also wondered who approved this week’s petition, which named him as the respondent.
“I didn’t hear any vote,” he said. “It wasn’t on the agenda.”
Lucey-Noll countered that the action was just a continuation of the Right-to-Know appeal process and didn’t require a vote by the authority board.
DeBartola said he has 20 days to respond to the petition.
“I’m going to respond to it. I’m going to fight it,” he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
