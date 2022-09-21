JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A camper vehicle caught fire on Wednesday on the Route 56 Bedford Street off-ramp in Johnstown.
The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, but no injuries were reported, according to Cambria County emergency services, which received calls about the incident at around 6:30 p.m.
“The RV obviously had some mechanical issues,” said Assistant Chief Mick Miller, of the Johnstown Fire Department. “It just stopped there and caught fire.”
Johnstown Fire Department, Johnstown Police Department and 7th Ward Civic Association Ambulance responded to the scene.
