To offset dark times small businesses face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce has introduced its “Light Up Local” campaign this holiday season.
Shoppers are invited all month long to light up social media with the campaign’s hashtag – #lightuplocal – after they’ve shopped at a local business rather than an online national company.
“If they buy a cool gift, beverage or meal, we are asking them to post it,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said.
And small businesses also are encouraged to use the hashtag to highlight special holiday sales, hours or “anything festive,” Bradley said.
The hashtag users will be entered in weekly drawings through December for gift cards that can be used at any small business member of the Cambria Regional Chamber. Winners will be announced weekly on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“We are excited to introduce the light up local campaign,” Bradley said.
“We want to encourage people to continue to support local businesses. We’ve done a good job of that so far in Johnstown, so we want to continue to celebrate and support local businesses.”
The Light Up Local campaign is sponsored by RE/MAX Realtors, Asiago’s restaurant, TAP 814, AT&T and McAneny Brothers Inc.
Research has shown that local businesses recirculate a greater share of every dollar in the local economy, as they create locally owned supply chains and invest in their employees, Bradley said.
“We know small business is the backbone of any community, especially ours,” Bradley said.
