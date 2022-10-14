MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Anthony “Tony” Campagna has been named chief executive officer at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside these amazing people and continue serving the health care needs of this region,” said Campagna. “Meyersdale has a rich history of providing quality care to the people of the Laurel Highlands, and I look forward to our next chapter as we continue to seek new and greater ways to advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
A Johnstown native, Campagna began the new job earlier this month after four decades at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
He began his career in the laboratory at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he moved up from a phlebotomist to the director of the department.
Since 2018, he had served as the hospital’s vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services, a role in which he had administrative oversight of multiple departments, including laboratory, imaging, emergency medicine, rehabilitation services and outpatient services.
In that role, he oversaw the construction and opening of Conemaugh’s three outpatient centers – East Hills, Ebensburg and Somerset.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tony into his new role as CEO at Meyersdale,” said William Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System. “He has been an integral part of the Conemaugh team for 40 years, and we are excited to recognize and support his professional growth and development through this new leadership opportunity within Conemaugh Health System.”
Campagna earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Pitt-Johnstown and a master’s degree in business administration from St. Francis University, and he graduated from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s medical technology program.
He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.
“We’re excited to see what Meyersdale will achieve with Tony at the helm and to partner with him to create the next chapter in its future,” said Doug Bell, chair of the Conemaugh Board of Trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.