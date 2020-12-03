Gather up the family and head out for an evening that will make your holidays merry and bright.
Harmony Light Fest will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 11 and 18 at Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville, and the drive-thru Christmas celebration will give people a chance to enjoy the light displays from their vehicles.
“We planned this at the beginning of the summer when we thought about what we could do for the community if COVID gets ugly again,” said Jen Vickroy, executive director of Camp Harmony.
“We have a property that is not usable right now for retreats, so this is something we could do to give back and get community involvement with a lot of people decorating.”
She said 18 Cambria and Somerset organizations and businesses have decorated cabins and buildings scattered throughout the camp.
“We got such a large response, which was amazing,” Vickroy said. “They could decorate however they wanted and it’s unique to each organization and business.”
As part of the event, people will be able to participate in a decorating contest and vote for their favorite light display.
“They will be given a sheet of paper that has our website where they can vote online, and there will be pictures of each display or they can drop it in a mailbox with a volunteer on their way out,” Vickroy said.
The winner be announced in January and receive a free retreat for 2021.
After driving through the camp’s display, people can make their way to Faith Hall for a Christmas Village with bonfires, concessions, a model train display and a visit with Santa Claus.
Due to a water line break, Friday’s event will be drive-thru only.
Vickroy said those driving through can put Christmas music on the radio and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
“Christmas lights are happy and I think people just need some happiness right now and to get out of the house,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, those attending activities at Faith Hall are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Camp Harmony.
Cost is $5 per vehicle.
For more information, call 814-798-5885 or visit www.campharmony.org.
