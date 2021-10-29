EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said the county’s eligibility for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for damage after Hurricane Ida is currently unknown.
“We had most of our stuff turned in for (Hurricane) Ida and unfortunately the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) looked at some of those things and banged our costs down some, so I don’t know if we’re going to meet the plateau for the presidential disaster declaration,” he told the Cambria County commissioners at their meeting Thursday.
Martynuska said that the county will have 30 days to gather more information to be delivered to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which will then forward the information to FEMA.
In September, Martynuska told the commissioners that Cambria County must have at least $577,000 in aggregate damage to qualify for a disaster declaration.
Gov. Tom Wolf previously asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster declaration in other parts of the state. The federal declaration would provide federal funding and services to eligible households and local, county and state governments.
