EBENSBURG, Pa. – Upgraded emergency communications radios that function smoothly across county lines have been added to Cambria County’s ongoing 911 center project.
The upgrade to dual-band model radios ensures safety of emergency responders across Cambria’s municipalities when they cross into neighboring counties, Cambria County 911 Coordinator Art Martynuska said.
The radios increase the cost of the county’s total 911 center upgrade by more than $264,000 to $25.7 million.
Emergency departments in municipalities across the county requested the change order, Martynuska said.
The Cambria County Commissioners unanimously approved the change to their original plan Thursday with the requirement that the cost increase of the dual-band radios be paid by fire departments, Ambulance Services and police departments across the county.
Martynuska said departments have agreed, and have already begun sending their shares of the cost increase.
The change adjusts the county’s contract with Motorola Solutions Inc. for the 911 system upgrades, which the county entered in 2019. In addition to the upgraded radios, the change order also extends the entire project’s completion date to Dec. 30.
“Motorola is allowing these departments to upgrade to dual-band models to help them respond to incidents in other counties to make sure responders stay safe,” Martynuska said.
“That is a good thing, and it’s cost-neutral to the county.”
Martynuska said dual-band radios are similar to an AM–FM radio, whereas the previous plan included radios that only had single-band function.
“The county is not putting any extra dollars into these radios,” he said.
