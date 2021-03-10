Cambria and Westmoreland counties were among eight counties added to Pennsylvania’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone, as announced in a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.
With this addition, the quarantine for this invasive pest is now at 34 counties.
The eight new counties are not completely infested, but rather have a few municipalities with a known infestation.
Cameron, Franklin, Lackawanna, Montour, Pike and Wayne counties are also new to the quarantine for 2021.
Regionally, Blair and Huntingdon counties were already a part of the existing quarantine zone.
“When we expand the quarantine, our goal is to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly,” said Dr. Ruth Welliver, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry.
“And we have slowed it. Last spring we quarantined 12 counties with isolated infestations, and those counties have not been overrun because of the heightened awareness a quarantine brings. With continued aggressive treatment and monitoring, and an actively engaged community, we can help ensure families and businesses in these new counties aren’t inconvenienced by widespread infestation.”
The release noted that quick, aggressive treatment of newly identified populations of the spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania has been funded through the Rapid Response Disaster Readiness line of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Farm Bill for the past two years. The 2021-22 farm bill proposes another $3 million to combat spotted lanternfly populations.
The department also introduced Lucky, a female German Shepherd, trained as a puppy at PennVet’s Working Dog Center to detect spotted lanternfly eggs, often in places humans can’t access. Lucky joined the department in November and helps to inspect businesses such as nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets and log yards.
She’s the first dog in the nation trained to detect the insect.
“The spotted lanternfly is more than a pest in the literal sense,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
“It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners, kids who just want to play outside, Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we all call home. Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug – to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug and report every sighting. We need to unite in our hatred for this pest for our common love: Pennsylvania.”
Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit. Homeowners with questions about treatment are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or learn about management, including approved sprays, online. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone also should review and sign the Compliance Checklist for residents.
