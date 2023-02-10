Cambria treasurer seeks re-election

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky has announced her bid for reelection.
Kozorosky first began working in the treasurer’s office in 2000 and was named first deputy, a position she held for 12 years.
She has held the seat of the county treasurer since 2012 and has held the responsibility of receiving and depositing money in more than 40 bank accounts.
Kozorosky, elected as a Democrat, has switched parties since the last election and will be running as a Republican.
The office issues hunting, fishing and dog licenses, bingo and small games of chance permits, hotel and motel tax, and juror and witness fee payments.
Last year, the office began collecting the county portion of the City of Johnstown and Greater Johnstown School District taxes for convenience of the taxpayers.
“We always collected the county portion of the City of Johnstown taxes, but last year our office took on the City of Johnstown taxes and the City of Johnstown School District for residents who live in the city,” she said. “It was a huge undertaking. However, it provides the residence of Johnstown a better customer- service experience ..., which increased county revenues from the treasurer’s office by 56%, while in the first year collecting over 14 million in tax dollars.
“Although this was a huge undertaking for my office – my staff in addition to all other duties – made this transition very successful.”
Kozorosky is a member of the Cambria County Retirement Board; is involved in the State Treasurers Association, Holy Name Parish and local veterans organizations; and is a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Kozorosky lives in Ebensburg with her husband Dave. They have two children, Mikayla and Derek, who was killed while serving in the Air Force in 2011, and three grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.