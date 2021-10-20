EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria Township supervisors have a tentative plan proposal to help stop flooding in the basement of some residents in the township.
The supervisors discussed the plan with a resident at their monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Resident Robert Gray approached the township in August about the flooding issues that he and some of his neighbors have been experiencing near the corner of Karen and Beverly Street.
Karen Street splits off from Lakeview Road near Lake Rowena, just south of the border between the township and Ebensburg Borough.
“The problem that the residents are having is that it’s at the bottom of the hill and the water is coming down from the bottom of the Ghost Town Trail and it’s gaining speed and it hits that inlet – it can’t handle it, so it floods these two (houses) in particular,” Tim Bracken, supervisor chairman, said noting that it impacts Gray’s property and his next door neighbor.
“They had the sewer jobs going on, and now there is just a whole lot of water coming down that wasn’t there before, so we’re looking to alleviate this inlet here to catch most of that water,” Jack Schaffer, the township’s engineer said, showing a plan that adds additional inlets.
Schaffer said that the proposal would include adding an additional two inlets and modifying the existing inlet in an effort to stop the overflow of water. Township officials hope that most of the water would be contained by the first inlet. If not, the second is in place. The final inlet will collect the water to transport it.
He said that the proposal includes a pipe that would run underground, in between the properties and into a ditch that would take the water into Lake Rowena.
