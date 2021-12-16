EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria Township supervisors approved the township’s 2022 budget at their meeting on Wednesday, with $2.4 million in expenditures and no tax increases.
The township’s tax rate will remain at 9.5 mills.
Next year, the township is anticipating $2.5 million in revenue, which includes $1.6 million from taxes, $72,425 from licenses and permits, $34,750 from fines and forfeits, $4,630 from interest rent and royalties, $635,872.95 from intergovernmental revenue, $75,000 from state aid pension, $64,540 from charges for services, $24,000 from transfers for PENNVEST payment and $17,000 in miscellaneous revenues.
The budget will also include $2.4 million in expenditures, which includes $146,982 in general government, $449,657.03 in public safety, $38,600 in foreign fire, $15,000 in planning, $585,420.82 in highways, roads and streets, $280,000 liquid fuels, $200,000 in stormwater management, $45,000 in culture and recreation, $209,043 in pensions, $433,557.15 in miscellaneous insurance expenses and $24,000 in PENNVEST loan payments.
During the meeting, township engineer Jack Schaffer updated the supervisors on upcoming improvements to stop flooding near Beverly Street.
Schaffer has begun to finalize plans for the project, which will place inlets to alleviate flooding for two properties that receive water downhill from the area of the Ghost Town Trail.
The supervisors asked Schaffer if the construction could include a curb, since residents in the area have been asking for one.
Schaffer hopes to have final plans by next month to have the project out for bid by February. Supervisor Chairman Tim Bracken said he would like to have the construction completed by April, due to heavy rain and flooding.
