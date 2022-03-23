EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria Township was sentenced in Cambria County court on Wednesday in the 2021 death of his grandson.
John Thomas Oblinsky, 68, entered a guilty plea in January to felony voluntary manslaughter before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in the April homicide of his grandson, Jacob T. Fisher, 21, and was sentenced to three and a half to nine years at a state correction institute, with the sentence starting on May 1, 2021. Due to several severe illnesses, Oblinsky will serve his sentence at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset County. Krumenacker sentenced Oblinsky in the mitigated range.
Oblinsky’s attorney, Daniel Kiss, noted the seriousness and tragedy of the circumstances, but told the court that Oblinsky had no prior record and had serious health issues and asked for a sentence in the mitigated range.
Kiss told Krumenacker that on the day of the plea, when he told Oblinsky that he thought the case was winnable and that Oblinsky could go back to his family, Oblinsky told him that he had “no family to go back to.”
Kiss said another thing he felt worth noting from that day, because it had never happened before, was that Oblinksy asked Kiss to pray for him, and then Oblinsky prayed for Kiss for God’s help through the process.
“He’s certainly a better person than I am, and I married a pastor’s daughter,” Kiss said.
“That certainly doesn’t negate this tragedy.”
Oblinsky addressed the court and thanked the Commonwealth for their attention to the case and Krumenacker for his time over the almost 11 months since the incident occurred.
The judge noted that he felt Oblinksy may have won his case at trial but that the plea was “accurate.”
“Why I think your plea is accurate is because you loaded that gun. You were not in clear and present danger, which the law requires,” Krumenacker said.
A neighbor and close friend to the Oblinskys, John Pilesky, testified that only part of the story had been told and the part that was not seen was the events leading up to the death of Fisher.
Pilesky told the court that Oblinsky “stepped up” for Fisher when no one else would, and that he had tried to show Fisher a world outside of drugs and alcohol when he left rehab to stay with the Oblinskys.
He also told the court that he was asked by the Pennsylvania State Police why he called Oblinsky the night of the shooting and he said it was because when he heard there was a shooting, he was afraid it was John or Teresa Oblinsky, not Fisher.
Pilesky, Krumenacker, the defense and the Commonwealth all described the situation as a tragedy.
Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna told the court that while Oblinsky stepped up, he also took Fisher’s life in an incident unprovoked by Fisher that night.
Penna said that Fisher had allegedly gone out drinking, texted his grandmother that he loved her, came home and went to bed. He was then awaken by his grandfather, who yelled at him. He allegedly told his grandfather to leave him alone and went back to bed. Oblinsky called his wife and began to load his gun, Penna told the court.
When Oblinsky’s wife came home, she reportedly woke up Fisher by yelling at him, and Oblinsky fired a warning shot.
Oblinsky then “marched” Fisher downstairs to the mudroom at gunpoint, at which point he was shot.
“There is no question that this was a terrible tragedy for all involved,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
“We appreciate the court’s understanding of the situation, and its comments to Mr. Oblinsky that his actions created a dangerous and ultimately deadly situation. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Jacob Fisher’s family and friends.”
