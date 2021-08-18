EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria Township supervisors are looking at their options after residents have been experiencing flooding at the end of Karen Street in the township.
Karen Street splits off from Lakeview Road near Lake Rowena, just south of the border between the township and Ebensburg Borough. Resident Robert Gray told the supervisors on Wednesday that he and some of his neighbors have been dealing with flooding since Ebensburg Borough did work nearby.
“If you had to do something in my yard, I don’t care, but I’m getting tired of paying thousands of dollars every time it rains and I have to clean the basement up,” he said.
Tim Bracken, supervisor chairman, said the supervisors were aware of the issue and visited the area earlier in the day.
“We were in waist-deep water down there today. The road was flooded out,” Bracken said.
“We were originally thinking about adding an inlet on the hillside to slow the drainage down,” said Jack Schaffer, the township’s engineer. “The problem is they have a gas line and a water line right along there, and the borough can’t give a location on that water line, and to try to squeeze an inlet in without really knowing where that is – it’s touchy. You’re going to be dealing with problems if you hit a gas or water line.”
The supervisors approved reaching out to Ebensburg Borough officials to try to locate the water and gas lines so that they can move forward with alleviating the issue.
