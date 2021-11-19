EBENSBURG, Pa. – Taxpayers in Cambria Township can expect no tax increases in the next year.
Township supervisors approved a proposed 2022 budget at their meeting Wednesday with $2.4 million in expenditures and no tax increases.
The township is anticipating $2.5 million in revenue, which includes $1.6 million from taxes, $72,425 from licenses and permits, $34,750 from fines and forfeits, $4,630 from interest rent and royalties, $635,872.95 from intergovernmental revenue, $75,000 from state aid pension, $64,540 from charges for services, $24,000 from transfers for PENNVEST payment and $17,000 in miscellaneous revenues.
The budget also include $2.4 million in expenditures, which includes $146,982 in general government, $449,657.03 in public safety, $38,600 in foreign fire, $15,000 in planning, $585,420.82 in highways, roads and streets, $280,000 liquid fuels, $200,000 in stormwater management, $45,000 in culture and recreation, $209,043 in pensions, $433,557.15 in miscellaneous insurance expenses and $24,000 in PENNVEST loan payments.
Supervisor Chairman Tim Bracken said that the township’s tax rate will remain 9.5 mills.
He added that the township has been able to “hold its own” without raising tax rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.