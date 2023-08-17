EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria Township supervisors are reviewing a proposal to reestablish the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program in an industrial park in the township.
Ken Mesko, of the Cambria County Industrial Park, first approached the supervisors with a proposal to reestablish the program in November. Upon the request of Forrest B. Fordham III, the township’s solicitor, Mesko returned with maps of the parcels in the industrial park for the supervisors to review.
LERTA is a tax forgiveness program for businesses that would develop in the industrial park. Mesko said that the program previously existed and drew businesses to the township, and then other businesses benefited from the buildings built by the first businesses once they left.
Mesko mentioned the possibility of including developed and undeveloped parcels in the revival of the program to draw more businesses in, as well as extending the time period of the program, which was previously only available for five years.
Mesko said that he previously met with Central Cambria School District and is working with its proposal for the tax abatement, which he said could be adjusted.
The current proposal is 100% tax abatement for the first two years, 50% abatement for six years and 25% abatement for the final two years for a total of 10 years of tax relief.
Mesko explained that there are currently two agreements for new building projects that are dependent on reestablishing the LERTA program. He said that one of the businesses is a current tenant in the industrial park and is looking to purchase another parcel, and the second is looking to relocate its business to the park to expand.
Supervisor Barry Lauer questioned if the program could be reestablished because it is meant for distressed areas. Mesko said that he believed that “most of” western Pennsylvania is considered distressed by the program’s criteria, and added that the township had the program in the 2000s, but that there was an expiration date on the program, which was also limited to one of the areas of the industrial park.
Supervisor Chairman Tim Bracken questioned, “Why just the industrial park?”
“We’ve had explosive growth in the last 10 years. Conemaugh and UPMC didn’t ask for LERTA,” he said, adding that other businesses, grocery stores and restaurants were built without needing tax relief.
“It’s probably more because our land is kind of landlocked, and we don’t have direct access to (U.S. Routes) 219 or 22,” Mesko responded, “so it’s a little bit harder for us to get companies in there. I think we’ve had more buildings knocked down in the last 10 years than we’ve built.”
The supervisors asked to be provided with tax information for the two prospective businesses and are taking the matter under advisement with their solicitor.
