EBENSBURG, Pa. – Taxpayers in Cambria Township can expect no tax increases in the next year.
Township supervisors approved a proposed 2023 budget at their meeting Wednesday with no tax increases, $2.2 million in expenditures and an anticipated $2.2 million in revenue. The budget is a decrease from the 2022 budget with $2.4 million in expenditures.
Supervisor Chairman Tim Bracken said that the township’s tax rate will remain at 9.5 mills and has done so for at least 11 years.
“We watch our expenses, just like you do at home. It’s just like everything else – if it needs done, it gets done, and if it doesn’t, we put it on hold,” he said, adding that the township is very fortunate to be able to do so with inflation and rising wages.
Bracken credited the growth of the industrial park in the township and U.S. Route 22 within the past 10 to 15 years with putting the township in a situation where supervisors have not had to raise taxes.
During the meeting, the supervisors were also approached by Ken Mesko, of the Cambria County Industrial Park, with a proposal to reestablish the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program in the industrial park.
The program is a tax forgiveness program for businesses that would develop in the industrial park. He explained that the program previously existed and drew businesses to the township, and then other businesses benefited from the buildings built by the first businesses once they left.
Mesko mentioned the possibility of including developed and undeveloped parcels in the revival program to draw more businesses in, as well as extending the time period of the program, which was previously only available for five years.
Forrest Fordham, the township’s solicitor, asked for a map of the properties at the industrial park, and the supervisors said once they receive that, they will discuss the matter with their solicitor.
