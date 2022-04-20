EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria Township supervisors awarded contracts for two projects during the Wednesday supervisors meeting – one for paving in the village of Colver and the other to fix issues of flooding in the area of Karen and Beverly streets.
Four companies submitted bids for the Karen and Beverly streets project:
• A. Liberoni Inc.: base, $75,414.11; alternate one-removal of a 36-inch diameter tree, $3,300; alternate two-placement of a 2x2 inlet, $3,252.
• James Excavating: base, $93,242; no alternates were submitted.
• Snyder Excavating: base, $57,510; alternate one-removal of a 36-inch diameter tree, $1,800; alternate two-placement of a 2x2 inlet, $3,000.
• Kev’s Excavating: base, $66,979; no alternates were submitted.
The contract was awarded to Snyder’s Excavating.
Resident Robert Gray approached the township in August about the flooding issues that he and some of his neighbors have been experiencing near the corner of Karen and Beverly streets.
Karen Street splits off from Lakeview Road near Lake Rowena, just south of the border between the township and Ebensburg Borough.
“The problem that the residents are having is that it’s at the bottom of the hill, and the water is coming down from the bottom of the Ghost Town Trail and it’s gaining speed and it hits that inlet – it can’t handle it, so it floods these two (houses) in particular,” Tim Bracken, supervisor chairman, said in October, noting that it impacts Gray’s property and his next-door neighbor.
Supervisors also opened bids for paving and sealcoating of a 25,922-square-yard section in the area of Scout Dam Road in Colver. Bracken said that the supervisors were focusing on one area of paving this year due to the cost of materials.
Three companies submitted bids for paving:
• Grannas Brothers Contracting: $97,580.
• Quaker Sales: $101,957.16.
• HRI:$110,823.
Three companies submitted bids for seal coating:
• Quaker Sales: $128,002.66.
• Midland Asphalt Materials Inc.: $134,866.64.
• Russell standards: $138,197.26.
The paving portion was awarded to Grannas Brothers Contracting and the sealcoating portion was awarded to Quaker Sales.
