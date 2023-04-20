EBENSBURG – Paving and seal coat projects will take place in Cambria Township this summer.
The Cambria Township supervisors awarded the contract for the seal coat project to Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown, and the paving project to Grannas Brothers Paving, of Hollidaysburg.
The following contractors bid on the seal coat project:
• Russell Standard: $692,039.09
• Quaker Sales Corp. $573,012.45
The following contractors bid on the paving project:
• Quaker Sales Corp. $378,238
• New Enterprise Lime and Stone: $355,707
• Grannas Brothers Paving: $334,589.70
Supervisor Chairman Tim Bracken said that the paving project is a joint paving project with Blacklick Township on Scout Dam Road. He said the township does not normally spend large amounts on paving projects, but just under $100,000 will be covered by Blacklick Township.
According to Bracken, the seal coat project will take place in various areas of the township.
All construction is slated to begin after the first week of June and to end before the last week of August. The paving is estimated to last about three days.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
