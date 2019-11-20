EBENSBURG – The 2020 proposed budget unanimously approved by the Cambria Township supervisors includes no tax increase.
The supervisors voted during a regular meeting Wednesday evening for the budget, which includes a general fund of about $1.6 million. The overall budget includes revenues of $2.2 million and expenditures of about $2.1 million, leaving a fund balance of nearly $58,000.
The township generates approximately $1.5 million from taxes. Its largest expenditures are for highways, roads and streets ($591,000); miscellaneous insurance expenses ($409,900); public safety ($365,000); and liquid fuels ($280,000).
Over the past several years, the township has seen growth in the Cambria County Industrial Park and the Route 22 corridor.
Pittsburgh-based developer, Century Development Ebensburg LLC established Ebensburg Commons, a project near Beulah Road where Aldi, Starbucks, Taco Bell and KFC have opened throughout the past three years.
UPMC and Conemaugh Health System have both constructed outpatient centers along Route 22 in the past two years.
In March, CK Capital LLC purchased the former Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy property in the Cambria County Industrial Park for $6.4 million.
The address for CK Capital LLC is the same as Cleveland Brothers CAT and the deed for the property is signed by Jay Cleveland Jr., president and CEO of Cleveland Brothers CAT.
Cleveland Brothers, a company focused on CAT equipment sales, rental and repair, has more than 25 dealerships throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to its website, with the closest locations including Indiana, Murrysville and Somerset.
In 2014, Gamesa announced it would eliminate 62 jobs at the plant and shutter the building.
The Spain-based company constructed the massive building, which was completed in 2005 at a cost of $25 million.
The plant initially manufactured 150-foot-long blades for windmills, but then transitioned to become a repair facility, according to The Tribune-Democrat archives.
Although the township has seen steady economic growth, it also encountered a loss this year with the settlement of tax appeals filed by two Cambria Township power plants.
Cambria Cogen near Ebensburg previously had an assessed value of $1.97 million and a market value of $7.3 million at that time, while the Colver power station had an assessed value of nearly $1.7 million and a market value of about $6.3 million.
Settlements seeking lower assessments for both plants, which were approved by the Cambria County Commissioners, Central Cambria School District and the township, reduced Cambria Cogen’s market value to $4.6 million and its assessed value to $1.2 million. The Colver station’s assessed value was adjusted to $1.2 million and a market value of $4.7 million in the settlement.
Texas-based Northern Star Generation, which operates both plants, acknowledged plans earlier this year to shut down the Cambria Cogen plant this summer until at least 2021, citing the difficult market the plant and others like it are facing.
The supervisors said they weren’t forced to raise taxes and are fortunate that new business has offset the loss of tax revenues from the power plants.
“We’ve held (taxes) for multiple years,” said Supervisor Jim Melnyk. “We have the growth, so that helps us.”
