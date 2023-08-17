Cambria Township adds Pickleball courts

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Residents in Cambria Township have another chance for recreation with the addition of pickleball courts to Revloc Park.
Township supervisor Tom Merryweather said that he was approached by a resident who played pickleball about the addition of a court to the township.
Merryweather said he then took the idea to fellow supervisors Barry Lauer and Tim Bracken, and suggested the idea of placing pickleball courts in an area of unused basketball courts at Revloc Park.
“It seems like it’s really taken off,” Bracken said of pickleball.
The supervisors said that the courts are now used with the rental pavilions, and utilize a space that they said had been seldom used.
“It’s been a nice addition to the park,” Lauer added.
The area went from being rarely used to packed on nights and weekends, the supervisors said.
“I’ve gone numerous times over to the park, and there is always somebody waiting their turn on weekends,” Merryweather said.
According to the supervisors, the cost of the project was about $2,500 for the net and to paint the court.
Bracken said that in September, the court will be utilized by the local fire company for a tournament.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.